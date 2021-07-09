Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.26 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $30.69 million and $61,155.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.00892616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

