ION Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, ION has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $224,978.42 and $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00267042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00037003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,621,106 coins and its circulating supply is 13,721,106 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

