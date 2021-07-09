IOST Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. IOST has a market capitalization of $346.37 million and approximately $67.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00098840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00885790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.