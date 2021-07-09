IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946. The company has a market cap of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 387.17 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

