IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946. The company has a market cap of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 387.17 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.