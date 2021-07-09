IRISnet (IRIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.62 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,904,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,934,217 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

