iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Ruey Bin Kao Sells 170 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $15,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRBT stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. 522,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.40. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

