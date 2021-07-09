Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.08

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and traded as low as $23.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

