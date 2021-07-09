iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.23. 375,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,208,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

