iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.