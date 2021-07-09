iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.14

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.14 and last traded at $102.08, with a volume of 3636847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

