iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905,568 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. 549,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

