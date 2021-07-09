iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,972 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.