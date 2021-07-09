iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 369,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,891 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 139,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

