iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.