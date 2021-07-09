iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 457.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.