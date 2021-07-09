iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 96.5% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $240,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.03. The stock had a trading volume of 400,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $311.89 and a twelve month high of $436.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

