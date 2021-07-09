iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,840,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.17. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

