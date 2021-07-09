iShares Transportation Average ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the average volume of 560 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock traded down $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,653 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.17.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

