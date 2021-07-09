iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.