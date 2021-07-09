Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Isoray shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 720,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Isoray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

