Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,409 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

ENTA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,577. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

