Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,089 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,089 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.