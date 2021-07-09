Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Camping World by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Camping World by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Camping World by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,435. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

