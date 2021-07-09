Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

