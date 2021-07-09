James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $540.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 5309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.02.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

