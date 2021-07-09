Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CICOY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are going to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

