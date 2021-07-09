John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $39.35. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

