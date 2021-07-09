John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $39.35. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
