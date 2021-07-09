Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.72. 201,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

