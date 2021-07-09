JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €245.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €245.00 ($288.24) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 stock traded down €5.75 ($6.76) during trading on Friday, reaching €200.50 ($235.88). 1,890,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €219.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

