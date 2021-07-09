JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 49,758 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

