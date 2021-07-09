JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 464,297 O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 464,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.70% of O2Micro International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 148.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06. O2Micro International Limited has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

