JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 90,628.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of ReneSola worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $450,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

SOL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $571.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

