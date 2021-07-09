JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.