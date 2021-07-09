JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of GrowGeneration worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

