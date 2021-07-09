JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 230.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of IMAX worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

