JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $4.04 Million in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.55% of ION Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IACA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,726,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

IACA stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.