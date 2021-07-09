JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,295,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 345,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708,234. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

