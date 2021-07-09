JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. 12,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $259.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65.

Dassault Systèmes shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

