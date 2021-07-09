JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,242 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Oportun Financial worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

