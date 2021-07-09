JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 480,387 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 407,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

