JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 846,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.34% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

