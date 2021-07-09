JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $3.54 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

