JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Vector Group worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

