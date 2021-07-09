JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

