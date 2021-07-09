Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $39.03 million and $1.26 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

