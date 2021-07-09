JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $467,816.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.50 million and $467,816.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00163782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.21 or 0.99847844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00941126 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,480,366 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

