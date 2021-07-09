Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.50. Jupai shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 90,049 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai during the first quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jupai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupai by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.