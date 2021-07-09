Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Buys £1,285.39 in Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) insider Simon Baker purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,285.39 ($1,679.37).

Shares of JGC traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 245.90 ($3.21). The stock had a trading volume of 40,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,175. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 175.25 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £52.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

