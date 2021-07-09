Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $751,243.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.