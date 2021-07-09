JUST 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.19 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $114.88 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00164549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,479.17 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00936781 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.